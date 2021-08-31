This year's second ordinary session of Parliament to begin on Wednesday

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies convene on Wednesday as of 16:00 hrs for the second ordinary parliamentary session this year.

The priorities of the new parliamentary session include the vulnerable consumer bill, currently in the Chamber of Deputies as decision-making body, and the bill on dismantling the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ), currently in the Senate.

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban announced that the "zero priority" of the upcoming parliamentary session is the adoption of the vulnerable consumer bill, which provides for the possibility of supporting lower-income families with footing the electricity and gas bills.

As regards the bill on the the abolition of the SIIJ, the leaders of the PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR governing coalition are to decide the form in which the act will be adopted, because although everyone announced that they agree that this section should be abolished, there is no consensus on how to do it.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) requests that the top priority of the Senate - as decision-making body - be the "No convicts in public office" bill initiated by USR PLUS during the previous legislature; PSD also announced that it supports the debate and fast-track adoption of the vulnerable consumer bill in the Chamber of Deputies.

PSD announced that it will move a censure motion when it has the 234 votes needed for the motion to pass (at this moment it can count on 204 votes). The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians - AUR also announced the initiation of negotiations with parliamentarians from the entire political spectrum for the submission of a censure motion at the beginning of the new parliamentary session.

A joint sitting of Parliament is scheduled for Wednesday at 17:30 with President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, invited to attend.