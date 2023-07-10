Torture in elderly homes/DIICOT has taken note since February, MAI to check for complaints (sources)

The Police and Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) have taken note of their own accord since February regarding the situation in certain elderly homes for vulnerable people - children, the elderly, people with disabilities, official sources declared on Monday.

According to the quoted sources, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) will also check, in this case, if there were complaints filed with the Police by people who lived in the vicinity of the elderly homes and saw the condition of the people admitted there.

The investigation is "extensive" and "targets a network," the sources also indicated. According to the law, standards of care controls in the centers for the institutionalization of vulnerable persons falls to the National Agency for Payment and Social Inspection.

The sources also mentioned that checks were carried out at two residential centers in Ilfov intended for the elderly, the most recent being on January 26 and February 15. Then, fines were given for non-compliance with hygiene, and the results were sent to the Ministry of Health - the State Sanitary Inspection.