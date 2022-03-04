Traffic through Siret border checkpoint remains high, averaging 300 people per hour

Traffic at the entrance to the country through the Siret border checkpoint remains high, registering in the last 24 hours about 8,400 people, most of them Ukrainian citizens.

The spokesperson for the Suceava Territorial Service of the Border Police (STPF), Ilie Poroch Seritan, informed on Friday that on March 3, between 00.00-24.00, 8,393 people entered the country through Siret border checkpoint, of whom 6,720 were Ukrainian citizens, but also 1,522 vehicles.

A day ago, 9,888 people entered the country through Siret border checkpoint, compared to 8,285 in the previous report, of whom 7,041 were Ukrainian citizens, compared to 5,840 the day before.

The spokesperson for Suceava Border Police stated that since the beginning of the armed conflict in Ukraine and until now, 62,799 people and 7,364 means of transport have entered Romania through Siret border checkpoint. Of the people who entered the country, 42,498 are Ukrainian citizens, Agerpres informs.