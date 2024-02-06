Transactions worth almost 52 million lei on Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) recorded on Tuesday a mixed evolution of the stock market indices, and the total value of transactions amounted to 51.93 million lei (10.43 million euros), told Agerpres.

According to the data on the BVB website, the main BET index recorded a 0.02% decrease to 15,694.24 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.06% advance.

The broad blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks stagnated, while the SIF index, BET-FI, closed the session up 0.09%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, depreciated 0.07%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed 0.23% down.

The BET AeRO Index, which includes 20 representative companies from the AeRO market, recorded an advance of 1.59%.

Hidroelectrica shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the value of the exchanges registered with these securities being 17.735 million lei. OMV Petrom, with a turnover of 4.8 million lei, and Banca Transilvania, with 4.629 million lei, are also among the most traded shares.

The best performances were recorded by UCM Resita (+14.49%), COMCM Constanta (+14.29%) and Bermas (+8.13%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by SIF Hotels (-9.55%), Vrancart (-4.26%) and Sinteza (-3.33%).