Traveling exhibition celebrating 25 years of US-Romania partnership opens on Wednesday in Bucharest

The Embassy of the United States of America, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the AGERPRES National News Agency, also in collaboration with the University of Craiova, opens, on Wednesday, in the University Square, the traveling photography exhibition "We, the People: 25th Anniversary of the U.S. - Romania Strategic Partnership."

The exhibition, which marks 25 years since the establishment of the Romania-U.S. Strategic Partnership, is organized with the support of the Capital City Hall - the Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Bucharest (ARCUB), told Agerpres.

On this occasion, the formation of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) of the U.S. Land Forces will offer a musical moment, between 4.15 and 4.45 pm.

The exhibition is a thematic photographic essay, which explores the diplomatic, security, economic, cultural relations between the Romanian and American peoples. According to the U.S. Embassy, this collection of interactions between the two nations illustrates the fact that the Strategic Partnership between the two countries is accessible to all.

There are 150 photographs presented, which create a personal framework for the Strategic Partnership past and present and offer the opportunity to experience the friendship and collaboration between the two peoples in a new way.

The exhibition focuses on the theme "Noi, Poporul"/"We the People," which represents the preamble of the United States Constitution and the embodiment of human ties that form bridges of understanding and cooperation between peoples. Successful bilateral diplomacy and friendship is based on these ties and the common values they embody, emphasizes the American diplomatic mission.

The AGERPRES National News Agency contributed 20 photos from its photo stream and from the archive.

The Diplomatic Archives Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contributed 13 photos.

The exhibition was already presented in Craiova: August 17 - September 19 and Timisoara: September 27 - October 24. In Bucharest it can be seen from October 26 to November 30. Sibiu will follow: December 8 - January 10, 2023; Cluj-Napoca: January 11 - February 7, 2023; Iasi: February 8 - March 7, 2023; Constanta; March 9 - April 6, 2023.