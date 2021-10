European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter on Thursday evening to announce that the EU Council has approved Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).

"Good news for Romania," Von der Leyen wrote in Romanian.

"The Council has approved the #NRRP. Its implementation can start now! #NextGenerationEU will provide 29.2 billion euros to stimulate green and digital transition and build a more resilient economy in Romania," the EU's chief executive said.