USR, PMP and Forta Dreptei submit protocol of United Right Alliance to Central Electoral Office

Save Romania Union (USR), People's Movement Party (PMP) and Forta Dreptei have submitted, on Saturday, at the Central Electoral Office, the protocol for establishing Dreapta Unita alliance for taking part in the June 9 elections.

"On the same day, the representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and National Liberal Party (PNL) power have already committed a first abuse: the rejection of the PMP representative in the Central Electoral Bureau without legal basis. The United Right Alliance firmly requests the defense of democracy in Romania and political pluralism for the good representation of the voters' interests," according to a USR press release, sent to AGERPRES.

And Forta Dreptei complained, through a press release, "the incredible abuse committed against the opposition political parties, regarding the participation of the representatives in the Central Electoral Bureau"."USR, PMP and Forta Dreptei will jointly run for both the European parliamentary and local elections on June 9, despite the attempts to block it from PSD and PNL. The slogan of the United Right Alliance for the elections on June 9 is "Don't let them -steals your future. Choose modern Romania!," states the Save Romania Union, in the quoted press release.