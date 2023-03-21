Virginia Zeani, legend of world lyric stage, has passed away (Royal House)

The Royal Family of Romania mourns the death of the great soprano Virgilia Zeani and affirms that the artist, "a legend of the world lyric stage", was one of the leading names in 20th century opera music.

"A legend of the world lyric stage, the Romanian Virginia Zeani was one of the leading names in 20th century opera music. She was gifted by God with an unparalleled talent, perfectly mastered her profession and was a model of civic spirit, patriotism and faith," the Royal Family said in a Facebook post.

"In the early 2000s, Queen Anne met Virginia Zeani in the United States on a fundraising tour for the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation. Later, when the great soprano returned to Romania in 2011, King Mihai bestowed on her the Royal Decoration Nihil Sine Deo at the Elisabeta Palace. On that occasion, Virginia Zeani presented to King Mihai the Romanian royal passport with which she left the country and which she kept all her life. Virginia Zeani was awarded, in absentia, at the Royal Peles Castle, in 2016, with the Order of the Crown of Romania in the rank of Commander. In recent years, she has been with the Queen and the Crown only in thought and heart, from afar. A true legend in her own time, Virginia Zeani remains, from here on, an untouchable peak of Romanian art of all times. Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, sends her condolences and deepest sympathy to the bereaved family," the Royal House also announced.

"From now on Virginia Zeani will sing in heaven! Throughout her career, soprano Virginia Zeani has been warmly celebrated for her exceptional qualities of theatrical dynamism, vitality and sensitivity. Her voice demonstrated great flexibility, delivered with remarkable technical skill, extending from warm to high range notes. Zeani sang with impeccable phrasing, great intensity and striking dramatic conviction. (...) May God bless her among the righteous!" the Greek Catholic diocese of Oradea Mare said on Tuesday.

Soprano Angela Gheorghiu said that "the world has lost one of its most glorious artists".

"Noble soul, exceptional artist, a true, authentic DIVA! Our great Virginia Zeani has passed away. I'm very sad! But also very happy that I had the opportunity to know personally this legend of international lyricism! I love her!," said soprano Elena Mosuc.AGERPRES