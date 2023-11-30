We celebrate fulfilment of greatest wish of the Romanian nation (DefMin Tilvar)

Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar sent a message on the occasion of Romania's National Day on Thursday, saying that 1 December celebrates the fulfilment of the greatest wish of the Romanian nation, the great reunification dreamed of by generations of patriots.

"On December 1 we celebrate the fulfilment of the greatest wish of the Romanian nation, the great reunification dreamt of by entire generations of patriots. They have dedicated their lives to the country, many of them fallen in the line of duty on its behalf on the battlefields. To all the heroes of Romania, known or unknown, we owe respect and eternal gratitude. Our thoughts turn today first of all to the soldiers on duty in theatres of operations, in the most difficult conditions, or to those who are doing their duty at home, in missions for which they are ready for action. By the sacred oath they have taken, they have pledged themselves to always put country and flag before their own lives. Romania has a strong voice and a respected status in the world also owing to the outstanding results that our military has achieved alongside those of allied and partner countries. That is why Romanians value their military and put their trust in them, trust that even in these complicated times for the security of the region and the world, the Army will do its duty as it has done so far," Minister Angel Tilvar conveyed in his message.

He said that on National Day "it is appropriate to pay tribute to our seniors who served their country in uniform, war veterans, reservists or retired soldiers, assuring them that we will always appreciate their sacrifices, convey our respect and appreciation".

The minister also expresses his gratitude towards the civilian personnel and conveys his appreciation to the families of the Ministry of Defence personnel.

"By honouring the tricolour, we honour the nation and the country. That is why on this day more than ever, not only the military proudly wear their flags on their uniforms or on their combat vehicles but also many Romanians at home or abroad, Romanians who show their pride in being part of our nation. Let us therefore enjoy our most beautiful day, that of Romanians, by honouring the tricolour flag to the tune of the National Anthem. Happy birthday, Romania! Happy birthday, dear Romanians!," concludes the minister of Defence.