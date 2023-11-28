 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Women entrepreneurship confederation to present employers' situation amid tax changes

@CONAF4
conaf

The National Confederation for Women Entrepreneurship (CONAF) organises a press conference on Wednesday to launch an X-ray of the employers' situation in Romania in the context of the tax changes that will come into force on January 1, 2024, and the prospect of tax increases from 2025.

The event will be attended by members of the CONAF board, made up of Cristina Chiriac, Anca Damour, Alina Gamauf, Camelia Sucu, Marius Ghenea, Corneliu Bodea, Amalia Nastase, Nicoleta Munteanu, Hildegard Brandl, Viorica Puscas, together with Adrian Negrescu, founder of Frames.

The conference will present the results of a study on the employers' situation in Romania carried out by Frames consultancy company at the request of CONAF.

It will also discuss solutions to stimulate the economy fiscally, legislatively, in the perspective of an extremely difficult 2024. Another topic of discussion will be lobbying, why it does not work in Romania at the level of other Western countries and what can be done so that business can have a say in economic legislation.

CONAF is the strongest confederation in Romania that gathers the interests of entrepreneurs in the European spirit of gender equality and equal opportunities. CONAF came into being as a result of the need to create a modern, sustainable and fair entrepreneurial culture, not only for female entrepreneurship, but also for the whole business environment.

The Confederation has 2 federations, 9 employers' associations, 15 associations, 27 branches and more than 5,500 companies with over 170,000 employees.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.