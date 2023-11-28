Women entrepreneurship confederation to present employers' situation amid tax changes

The National Confederation for Women Entrepreneurship (CONAF) organises a press conference on Wednesday to launch an X-ray of the employers' situation in Romania in the context of the tax changes that will come into force on January 1, 2024, and the prospect of tax increases from 2025.

The event will be attended by members of the CONAF board, made up of Cristina Chiriac, Anca Damour, Alina Gamauf, Camelia Sucu, Marius Ghenea, Corneliu Bodea, Amalia Nastase, Nicoleta Munteanu, Hildegard Brandl, Viorica Puscas, together with Adrian Negrescu, founder of Frames.

The conference will present the results of a study on the employers' situation in Romania carried out by Frames consultancy company at the request of CONAF.

It will also discuss solutions to stimulate the economy fiscally, legislatively, in the perspective of an extremely difficult 2024. Another topic of discussion will be lobbying, why it does not work in Romania at the level of other Western countries and what can be done so that business can have a say in economic legislation.

CONAF is the strongest confederation in Romania that gathers the interests of entrepreneurs in the European spirit of gender equality and equal opportunities. CONAF came into being as a result of the need to create a modern, sustainable and fair entrepreneurial culture, not only for female entrepreneurship, but also for the whole business environment.

The Confederation has 2 federations, 9 employers' associations, 15 associations, 27 branches and more than 5,500 companies with over 170,000 employees.