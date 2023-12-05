12.4% decrease in number of people who died in road accidents in 2023 compared to 2019

The number of people who died in road accidents decreased in 2023, compared to 2019, by 12.4%, the cabinet director of the general inspector of the Romanian Police, Georgian Dragan said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"Starting with 2018, we are on a downward trend in the number of people who died in road accidents. In 2022, compared to 2019, we recorded a 12.4% decrease in the number of people who died. (...) But more work we have to do until the goal of the National Road Safety Strategy 2022-2030 is met, namely a 50% reduction in the number of people who die and are seriously injured in road accidents", he said.

Dragan held on Tuesday, together with the head of the Road Directorate of the Romanian Police's General Inspectorate, Valentin Ionita, a conference on the topic of road safety, with an emphasis on the activities of the Romanian Police, both prevention and combat, especially in terms of detecting motorists who drive under the influence of drugs or alcoholic beverages.

"If we refer to the last years, the main causes of serious road accidents in our country have always been the same, namely the speed not adapted to the road conditions, the mistakes of cyclists, the irregular crossing of pedestrians, the failure to yield priority to pedestrians and not giving priority to vehicles", mentioned Georgian Dragan.

He pointed out that, in terms of road education, both at the national and local level, campaigns and other preventive activities are organized with a large number of beneficiaries whose aim is to improve the level of knowledge and respect for road rules, as well as awareness of the dangers to which those who violate traffic rules are exposed.

Through the project "Road Education - modeling the human factor by making traffic participants responsible for increasing the degree of road safety", worth over 6 million euros, 45 mobile laboratories were purchased through which, until now, over 1,200 educational-preventive activities.

Also, six national media campaigns were carried out, through television, radio, online media, street signs and print media.

The project "Development of a mixed mobile system for monitoring road traffic regarding the violation of traffic rules", worth over 26 million euros, was aimed at increasing the degree of monitoring of road traffic in high-risk areas, by improving the equipment of the Traffic Police.

Through the "HeliPol - Integrated action to increase road traffic safety" project, worth approximately 92 million euros, the aim is to increase the degree of safety and security on the road infrastructure, by implementing a concept of integrated ground-air action and strengthening the capabilities and increasing the capacity of the Romanian Police for prevention, intervention, monitoring and management of road traffic.

"At this moment, as the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Romanian Police have publicly communicated about the acquisitions in progress, I can convey to you the fact that, at the level of our institution, 244 DrugTest Druger 5000 devices, 800 breathalyzers, as well as 250 of laser radar devices, which will be distributed to the territorial structures of the Road Police", Georgian Dragan also declared.