15 migrants found hidden in truck at border

The authorities from the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point caught 15 migrants who were hidden in a truck loaded with auto parts and intended to cross the border to reach the Schengen Area.

The driver is a 57-year-old Turkish citizen and he was transporting the cargo for a commercial company in Germany.

During the checks, it was established that the persons are citizens of Turkey, Syria and Iraq, aged between 20 and 45, and they intended to arrive illegally in a Western European state, the Arad Border Police informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Migrants are not listed as having entered Romania legally and at the same time it has been established that they are not asylum seekers.