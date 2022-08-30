 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

15 migrants found hidden in truck at border

stirileprotv.ro
poliția de frontieră

The authorities from the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point caught 15 migrants who were hidden in a truck loaded with auto parts and intended to cross the border to reach the Schengen Area.

The driver is a 57-year-old Turkish citizen and he was transporting the cargo for a commercial company in Germany.

During the checks, it was established that the persons are citizens of Turkey, Syria and Iraq, aged between 20 and 45, and they intended to arrive illegally in a Western European state, the Arad Border Police informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Migrants are not listed as having entered Romania legally and at the same time it has been established that they are not asylum seekers.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.