214,870 hectares affected by drought

The total area affected by the drought so far amounts to 214,870 hectares (ha) in 25 counties, more than half of this area being cultivated with wheat and triticale, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development informs on Thursday (MADR).

On August 4, 2022, MADR recorded 205,257 hectares affected by drought.

Thus, of the total of 214,870 ha destroyed by the drought, 128,528 ha are cultivated with wheat and triticale, followed by the areas cultivated with barley, sorghum, oats and rye - 20,855 ha, rapeseed - 22,013 ha, corn - 26,163 ha, soybean - 1,993 ha, peas - 548 ha, sunflower - 9,717 ha, forage plants - 1,110 ha, other crops - 3,863 ha, Agerpres.

The situation of the areas with calamity crops is reported daily based on the completed damage assessment reports.

According to the MADR data, until now the following counties have reported areas affected by drought: Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Constanta, Galati, Dambovita, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Neamt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Tulcea, Timis, Vaslui and Vrancea.