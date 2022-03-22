4,252 Ukrainians request asylum in Romania

A number of 46 Ukrainian citizens requested asylum in Romania in the past 24 hours, the total number reaching 4,252, announced, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI).

According to the MAI, these citizens benefit from all the rights provided by national legislation.

Presently, according to the Internal Affairs Ministry, the occupancy rate of the centers for accommodation of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 88.5%.

In what regards traffic through the border crossing points, MAI mentions that in the past 24 hours, 8,601 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, Agerpres informs.