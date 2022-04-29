4,346 Ukrainian asylum claims in Romania since outbreak of Ukraine war

The units of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) have processed 4,345 asylum applications by Ukrainian citizens since the outbreak of the conflict in the neighboring country, with asylum seekers currently enjoying all the rights provided by the national law.

"The General Inspectorate for Immigration is making every effort, including by supplementing personnel where the situation so requires, for asylum and temporary protection applicants to enjoy all the conditions provided for by national and European asylum and migration law," IGI said in a statement on Friday.

To date, IGI's 48 local structures have issued approximately 12,000 stay permits for the beneficiaries of temporary protection.

The occupancy rate of IGI accommodation centres is currently 68.8 percent.

AGERPRES