50 migrants detected while trying to illegally cross border into Hungary in trailer truck

A trailer truck carrying 50 migrants from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh trying to cross illegally into Hungary was stopped by the border police, on Monday, in Petea customs, two drivers together with their accomplice being detained for 24 hours, under the accusation of migrant smuggling, informs a press release of the Border Police on Tuesday.

"Border guards with the Territorial Service of the Satu Mare Border Police carried out on August 8 an extensive mission in the fight against illegal immigration. The action was completed last evening, around 23:00 hrs, when at the Petea Border checkpoint, two Romanian citizens (one 52 years old and the other 26 years old) showed up for customs formalities on the outbound with a trailer truck registered in Romania. The truck was loaded - according to the documents accompanying the cargo - with electrical household products that were to arrive in the United Kingdom. Based on the risk analysis, the border police carried out a thorough control of the means of transport, and discovered 50 foreign nationals in the cargo compartment, hidden among products," reads the release.

According to the cited source, the 50 citizens from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh tried to illegally cross the border from Romania into Hungary, with Austria as the final destination.

Two drivers of the truck, both Romanian citizens, are being investigated for migrant smuggling and have been detained for 24 hours. A third person, namely the man who proposed to the truck drivers to participate in migrant smuggling, also helping to their hiding among the electrical household products being transported, is also being investigated and detained for 24 hours, Agerpres.

Following the checks carried out at the headquarters of the STPF Satu Mare, the border police established that the persons found hidden are citizens of India (22 of them), Pakistan (10 persons) and Bangladesh (18 persons) and are between the ages of 22 and 58. Among them, seven are asylum seekers in Romania, and 31 have work permits in our country.

In the case, under the coordination of the Public Prosecutor's Office with to the Satu Mare Court, investigations are being carried out under the aspect of committing the crimes of illegal crossing of the state border and attempted illegal crossing of the state border, for the 50 foreign citizens, and migrant smuggling for the three Romanian citizens. The three were detained for 24 hours, with the necessary legal measures to be then taken by the prosecutors in the case.