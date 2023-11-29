5,378 companies enter insolvency in the first ten months of 2023

The number of commercial companies and authorized natural persons (PFA) entered insolvency decreased by 0.17% in the first ten months of 2023, compared to the similar period last year, with 5,378 insolvencies being registered, according to the data posted on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), told Agerpres.

The most companies and PFA in insolvency were registered in Bucharest, respectively 1,084, a number increasing by 17.83% compared to the period January-October 2022.

On the following places in the hierarchy of insolvencies are the counties of Bihor, with 458 insolvencies (minus 0.87%), Cluj - 321 (minus 17.48%), Timis - 263 (plus 10.99%) and Constanta - 253 (plus 20 .48%).

The fewest insolvencies were recorded in the counties of Covasna - 21 (minus 19.23%), Harghita - 23 (minus 4.17%), Botosani - 23 (the same as in the first ten months of 2022) and Mehedinti - 28 (minus 36.36%).

By field of activity, the largest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale, retail, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, respectively 1,450 (minus 1.36% compared to the January-October 2022 period), construction - 1,075 (plus 3.27%) and in the processing industry - 645 (minus 6.53%).

;In October 2023, 800 insolvencies were registered, the most in Bucharest (181) and in the counties of Bihor (73), Cluj (51) and Timis (49).