87.5pct increase in number of people entering Romania from Ukraine

The number of people who crossed the border from Ukraine in the past 24 hours has increased by 87.5pct, according to the General Inspectorate of Border Police.

"At the border with Ukraine, the total number of Romanian and foreign citizens was 12,220 people, of which 10,624 were entering the country. Compared to February 23, when 6,519 people were registered (4,041 entering the country), there was an increase of 87.5pct," the same source said.

On Thursday, within 24 hours, at the national level, approximately 111,817 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, carried out the formalities through the border crossing points, out of which 58,268 people were on their way to enter the country, and 53,549 people on their way out, Agerpres.ro informs.

Compared to the previous day, February 23, when the traffic values at the national level were 93,060 people (46,901 wanting to enter the country, 46,159 on their way out) there was an increase of 20pct recorded.

At the border with Moldova, the traffic values were 18,728 people (of which 12,055 were on the way into the country), and on the previous day there were 14,228 people (7,972 on the way into the country) - an increase of 31.6pct.

At the national level, 14,068 Ukrainian citizens completed the control formalities, out of which 10,408 were entering Romania, an increase of 150pct being recorded. At the border with Ukraine, 7,422 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, and 2,193 entered the country from the Republic of Moldova.

"On February 24, 11 people requested the granting of a form of protection of the Romanian state at the border crossing points, which will be taken over by the representatives of the General Inspectorate for Immigration," said the IGPF.