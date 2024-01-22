AgriMin Barbu: Two ordinances considered for advantageous loans for farmers

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Florin Barbu in Targu Mures on Monday, during a discussion with farmers, said that two emergency ordinances will be prepared under which Romanian farmers will be able to access two types of loans with advantageous interest rates.

"There will be two ordinances on two types of loans in Romania for Romanian farmers. We are talking about the farmer's loan, where the interest rate is 1.95% and the ROBOR is paid by the Ministry of Agriculture on a period of 5 years. This farmer's credit falls under the decision on the extension of the Ukraine framework. Two - will be the agricultural credit in Romania, it has a value of 10 million euro for investment in farms, with 2% fixed margin plus ROBOR, including for land purchase. And 50% of this credit, the repayment of non-performing loans that Romanian farmers have taken from certain NFIs or non-banking institutions in Romania," said minister Florin Barbu.

The agriculture minister said that these ordinances have been discussed with the Romanian banking sector and agreements will be concluded between the Agricultural Guarantee Fund and the other banks that want to join this programme.

"All these loans are guaranteed from the fund that the Ministry of Agriculture has at its disposal, with 90% guaranteed by the state," Barbu said.