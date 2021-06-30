Alexander Nanau's Collective receives Gopo Award for Best Feature

The documentary "colectiv/Collective" by Alexander Nanau - Romania's 2021 Oscar nomination for Best Documentary and Best Foreign Language Film - received the Gopo Award for Best Feature at the gala that took place on Tuesday evening at the "Mihai Eminescu" amphitheater in Bucharest.

In their acceptance remarks on stage the movie team paid tribute to the victims of the fire that ripped the Colectiv club in 2015. Alexander Nanau, who was not present at the event, also received the Gopo Award for Best Director.

The winners of the Gopo Gala awards are the following:

Best Feature Film: "Collective" by Alexander Nanau

Best Director: Alexander Nanau, for "Collective"

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Mihai Calin, for the part of Nicu Holban in the movie "5 Minute/5 Minutes Too Late"

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Diana Cavallioti, for the role of Liliana Calomfir in "5 Minutes Too Late"

Best Supporting Actor: Emanuel Parvu for Coman in "5 Minutes Too Late"

Best Supporting Actress: Elvira Deatcu, as Maria Holban in "5 Minutes Too Late"

Best Screenplay: Dorian Boguta and Loredana Novak for the film "Urma/Legacy"

The Award of the Romanian Society of Cinematographers: Patru Paunescu for "Bunic si nepot/Grandfather and Grandson"

Best Picture: Oleg Mutu for "Dragoste 2. America/Love 2. America"

Best Editing: Alexander Nanau, George Cragg and Dana Bunescu for "Collective"

Best Sound: Tom Weber, Andreas Muhlschlegel and Lukas Moudry for "Acasa/My Home"

Best Original Music: Marius Leftarache, Matei Stratan and Cristina Chiosea for "Legacy"

Best Set Design: Irina Moscu for the movie "Tipografic Majuscul/Uppercase Print"

Best Costumes: Malina Ionescu, for "Legacy"

Best Makeup and Best Hairstyle: Bianca Boeroiu and Domnica Bodogan, for the film "Uppercase Print"

Best Debut Film: "My Home", by Radu Ciorniciuc

Best Documentary: "My Home", by Radu Ciorniciuc

Best Fiction Short Film: "In Noapte/In Between" by Ana Pasti

Best Animated Short Film: "Moartea si cavalerul/Death and the Knight" by Radu Gaciu

Best Documentary Short: "Cerbul a trecut prin fata mea/The Deer Passed in Front of Me" by Vlad Petri

Young Hope: Alma Buhagiar, for directing the "Impreuna/Together" short

Best European Film: "Sorry We Missed You" by Ken Loach (France - distributor: Independenta Film)

The award recipients were selected by the vote of more than 600 film industry professionals.

The Audience Award for the most successful box office film went to "Miami Bici" directed by Jesus del Cerro (553,941 viewers and 11,610,679 lei in receipts).

Actor Costel Constantin was presented with the Lifetime Gopo Award, and set and costume designer Doina Levintza was honored with the achievement award for her entire career. Two special awards for their exceptional and long careers were offered to film critic Magda Mihailescu and model sculptor Enache Harabor.

A total of 16 Romanian productions released in theaters or on video-on-demand platforms in 2020 were nominated in 21 categories, the films with the most nominations being: "Legacy" (12 nominations), "Ivana cea groaznica/Ivana the Terrible" (12 nominations), "Uppercase Print" (10 nominations), "My Home" (7 nominations) and "5 Minutes Too Late" (7 nominations).

The Gopo Awards ceremony also featured three special musical moments performed by the band Om la Luna, musician and folklore collector Bogdan M. Simion and cellist Andrei Cavassi, reports agerpres.