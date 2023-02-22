Ambassador Kavalec at centre for Ukrainian refugees: These people find safety and help here

US ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec on Wednesday visited the centre for Ukrainian refugees at Romexpo, saying that although the war continues, we know that these people find safety and help there, told Agerpres.

The American diplomat toured the centre together with head of the Department for Emergency Management Raed Arafat and state adviser Madalina Turza.

The ambassador said that at the Romexpo centre, people who fled the war found a safe place and support.

She also emphasised the significance of the recent visit by US President Joe Biden to Kyiv, which shows solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the support of the US.

Kavalec also spoke about what is happening in Russia, calling Russia's action a sign of weakness, strategic weakness, lack of vision and cruelty as it is continuing this senseless, barbaric and inhumane war against the Ukrainian people.

According to UNHCR, between 300 and 500 people a day, mostly women and children, come to the integrated service centre for those fleeing the war in Ukraine to receive assistance with documents, financial assistance and medical assistance. The newest space is dedicated to mothers. There is also a playground where children can stay as long as the adults fill out the necessary forms.

At the centre opened in April 2022, almost a month after the start of the war, Ukrainians can register for temporary protection, which is recognised throughout the entire European Union, or request financial assistance. Children can also attend school classes in Romania.

Over 113,000 Ukrainians have received temporary protection in Romania. Of these, almost 110,000 remained in the country, and most of them are registered in Bucharest. Over 43,000 Ukrainians have received financial assistance, with 60% of them registering for that at Romexpo.