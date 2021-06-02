 
     
Andreea Mitu qualifies for the second round of women's doubles at Roland Garros

The pair made up of the Romanian Andreea Mitu and Kazakh Iulia Putsinteva qualified, on Wednesday, for the second round of the women's doubles event within the tennis tournament at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Alicja Rosolska (Poland)/CoCo Vandeweghe (USA), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Mitu and Putinteva won the match in one hour and 48 minutes of playing.

The Romanian-Kazakh pair won a cheque of 17,250 euros and 130 WTA points in doubles for reaching this far in the competition.

In the second round, Mitu and his partner will face the winners of the match Diane Parry/Margot Yerolymos (France) - Nicole Melichar (USA)/Demi Schuurs (Netherlands/seeds no. 3).

