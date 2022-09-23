Asia Fest, Friday till Sunday, in Bucharest's National Park

A new edition of Asia Fest will take place, from Friday to Sunday, in the National Park in Bucharest, and the organizers have prepared shows, films, workshops and exhibitions, a press release from the organizers, sent to AGERPRES reads.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy products from traditional Asian cuisine.

According to the organizers, on the first day of the festival, a kimono-dressing workshop supported by Laura Karaman, the only designer of such items in Romania, an Indo-European fashion show presented by the designer Hema Divakaran, an introductory demonstration in the world of cricket brought by Andrew Begg from the Romanian federation in the field, followed by the screening of the Chinese animated film White Snake.

On Saturday there will be taekwondo and aikido demonstrations, a Cosplay contest, K-pop, Turkish, Indian and Japanese drum music recitals, dances and presentations, live cooking with chef John Menumorut. A concert by one of the most talented blues and rock guitarists and composers in Turkey, Fetiblue, is also scheduled. At the same time, the Japanese animation Belle, directed by Mamoru Hosoda, will be screened, the first anime distributed in cinemas in Romania.

The last day of the festival brings to the Asia Fest stage a presentation of the traditional costumes of the continent, the Cosplay parade and a K-Pop contest, moments of traditional and contemporary Indian, Oriental and Afghan music and dances, a fragment of the theater show- dance Silk Road, the traditional Sri Lankan dance performance Shrithale and the screening of the fantastic Indian comedy Phillauri directed by Anshai Lal.

The workshop space brings together Arabic calligraphy sessions, henna tattoos, Japanese kimono and tea ceremony demonstrations, fan and lantern painting, photo sessions in traditional Korean costumes and much more. A premiere workshop at Asia Fest is the one inspired by the Tanabata Festival, an event that has appeared since 755 in Japan, and the participants will be able to write their wishes on pieces of paper called tanzaku, which will then be hung, along with other decorations in the trees.

In the food area, gourmets will be able to taste traditional dishes, but also exclusive gastronomic experiments from India, Turkey, South Korea, China and Japan: kimtchi, Dak Galbi, Turkish baklava and kadayif, traditional Syrian and Lebanese sweets, ramen and Japanese bento, Thai ice cream, tikka masala and Indian curry, bubble tea, gourmet mochi desserts, say the organizers.

Those interested will be able to buy spices, sauces, teas and other ingredients, along with Korean cosmetics, clothes, manga, books, decorations and jewelry of Asian inspiration.

Throughout the event, visitors will be able to admire a photo exhibition that captures the beauty of the imperial palaces and gardens in China, made available by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bucharest.

The full program of the festival will be available at https://asiafest.eu/.

The 9th edition of Asia Fest is a project co-financed by the City Hall of Sector 2. The opening ceremony will be attended by the mayor Radu Mihaiu, Han Chunlin, the ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Bucharest, Hiroshi Ueda, the ambassador of Japan in Bucharest, Md Daud Ali, the ambassador of the Republic of Bangladesh in Romania, Kim Jong Myung, first secretary of the Embassy of South Korea in Bucharest, and Dao Vibulpanich, the ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand in Romania.