Assistance agreement with OECD for establishment of excellence center for public administration, extended by Gov't

The government approved in its Thursday's meeting a draft decision that provides for the extension, through an additional act, from June 30, 2023 to January 31, 2024, of the Agreement concluded between the General Secretariat of the Government (SGG) - the Department for Sustainable Development and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), based on which the SGG will provide OECD the sum of 165,000 euros for technical assistance in order to establish a center of excellence for public administration.

According to a government's release, the establishment of this center is an objective assumed by Romania in the Recovery and Resilience Plan for Romania (PNRR), which aims to reform public administration by promoting and coordinating a coherent policy of sustainable development at all levels and in all sectors of the state, with an emphasis on digital transformation and increasing the relevance/use of the scientific approach in these policies.

"The contribution will be paid in accordance with the following schedule: 70% upon signing this agreement and receiving the corresponding invoice from the OECD and 30% upon completion of the activities and results of the agreement, respectively upon delivery of the documents that are the subject of technical assistance and receiving the corresponding invoice from the OECD," the release states.AGERPRES