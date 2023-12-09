AUR's George Simion, in Brussels, talks with MEP Beata Szydlo about EU treaties' undemocratic change

The chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, met this week in Brussels with Beata Szydlo, Polish MEP and prime minister of the Polish gov't between 2015 and 2017, currently vice-president of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the European Parliament, the AUR informs in a press release on Saturday, Agerpres reports.

At the end of the meeting, George Simion drew attention to the need for a strong voice at the European level against the "undemocratic change" of the European Union treaties by "a body of bureaucrats not elected by anyone".

"We are facing in Brussels and in the European institutions, not today, not yesterday, with an unelected bureaucracy that would like to cancel the sovereignty of national constitutions, that started, following the model of the Soviet commissars, to dictate and impose new rules for our countries. How are they going to do it? Through the undemocratic change of the European Union treaties. We need strong people, strong men and women, as friends, as allies, like Mrs. Beata Szydlo, for the defense of a Europe of nations and a Christian Europe," the AUR chairman said, as quoted in the press release.

In this context, as a result of the meeting with the Polish MEP, George Simion sent an exhortation to Romanian women: "We need ladies in politics! I am waiting for all the Romanian women in AUR!".According to the press release, during his travel to Brussels, the AUR leader also held discussions with Marco Campomenosi, head of the Italian Lega party delegation, about the rights of Romanians in Italy.