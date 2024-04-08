Subscription modal logo Premium

Basilicata shines at Berlin's ITB travel trade show

The Basilicata region presented its tourist attractions once again this year with a stand at Berlin's ITB travel trade show.

Its tourist offering, so niche it has been described as 'punctiform', plays on nature and Italian passions and 'roots' - three elements beloved by German tourists, Marcella Di Feo of the region's Agency of territorial promotion (Apt) has told ANSA.

"Basilicata never misses Berlin's ITB" and is always present "at the Enit Italia pavilion with other regions", said Marcella Di Feo, who is responsible for international marketing at the Apt agency.

"And, obviously, we expect to always maintain a well-structured and consolidated relationship with the tourist market" in Germany, she added, speaking from the Fair's pavilion 1, which is mainly occupied by Italy.

