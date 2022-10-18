Blue Dot Centre in support of children and families of refugees from Ukraine opens in Bucharest District 3

The Bucharest Sector 3 City Hall continues to provide support for refugee children and families from Ukraine by opening Blue Dot Sector 3 centre based on Nita Elinescu Street.

The Blue Dot Sector 3 centre is part of a network of support centers created by UNICEF and UNHCR in partnership with central, county and local administrations and civil society organisations in order to meet the basic needs of children and families from Ukraine who take refuge in Romania, told Agerpres.

At the same time, at the Blue Dot Sector 3 centre, mothers can access services they need, while children, regardless of age, will have a dedicated area where they can rest, play, learn and carry out group activities. Devices for accessing online schooling will also be available.

The Blue Dot Sector 3 centre offers support also to other categories of people with specific needs, such as victims of gender-based violence and people with disabilities.

Activities at the Blue Dot Sector 3 centre will take place Monday to Friday, between 08:00hrs and 16:30hrs, adjustable for identified needs, combining the physical proximity of the services with the need for some of these to be mobile.

Additional information is available by request on office@dgaspc3.ro or by calling 0757.019.262, the number of the General Directorate of Social Work and Child Protection, Sector 3.