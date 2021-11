Bode: There is a majority to support a PNL-USR-UDMR Government and minorities, but it is at the limit

National Liberal Party (PNL) First Vice Chair Lucian Bode said on Wednesday that there is a majority to support a PNL - Save Romania Union (USR) - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) government and minorities in parliament, but it is "at the limit", agerpres reports.

Regarding the fact that at the PNL meeting with USR Florin Citu allegedly transmitted that he must be prime minister, and USR refused, asked who will be the prime minister's proposal in these conditions, Lucian Bode answered: "These clarifications were made outside, in dialogue with you. I told you what we discussed inside. Inside we discussed that PNL proposes the prime minister, without specifying a name."