Bucharest Court: 30 more days of arrest for Tate brothers

Bucharest Court The Bucharest Court accepted, on Friday, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)'s request for a 30-day extension of the preventive arrest warrants previously issued in the name of brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, investigated for forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking and rape, told Agerpres.

The same decision was made in the case of two accomplices - a former policewoman and Andrew Tate's girlfriend.

The four have been in custody since December 30, 2022.

The Tate brothers (with British citizenship) and two young accomplices (a former police officer and Andrew Tate's girlfriend) are accused of constituting an organized criminal group, for the purpose of extortion, accommodation and exploitation, by forcing women to create materials with pornographic content , intended for distribution for a fee on profile sites. From these activities, he would have obtained important sums of money.

So far, six injured people have been identified who were sexually exploited by the group led by the two British brothers.