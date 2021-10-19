Citu: PNL will try to form majority after tomorrow's vote

The chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party), Florin Citu, declared on Tuesday that liberals will try to form a majority after the vote on Wednesday in the plenum of Parliament for the Government formula proposed by Dacian Ciolos.

"PNL will try to make a majority around PNL after the vote of tomorrow. We will put all options on the table, solutions for this winter, we will see then what the answer will be. (...) The protocol, if you look at it, is simple: PNL has the position of PM in this coalition," Citu said, in Parliament, after a meeting with the elected liberals.

According to him, negotiations take place all the time.

Asked if he is willing to take a step back for forming the coalition, Citu replied: "I do not understand this 'one step behind'. We all must go forward here, now. We all need to take responsibility for this governing. PNL has some decisions of PNL, they are PNL's decisions. No other party can censor PNL's decisions."

He was also asked if he estimates that this crisis will be extended and he will remain PM until spring.

"I hope not, but if this will be the political decision, you will see that we will be able to manage this period. We have the resources, we also have this plan on the table in order to make sure that Romanians do not suffer because of the irresponsible political class," the PNL chairman said, Agerpres informs.