Cluj County reporting most new COVID-19 cases - 225; Bucharest City, Timis County next

The areas with the most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from the previous reporting are Cluj County - 225, followed by Bucharest City - 224 and the counties of Timis - 129; Dolj - 105; Maramures - 70, according to the data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud - 1; Caras-Severin - 2; Calarasi, Harghita and Tulcea - 4 cases each; Giurgiu, Satu Mare and Salaj - 7 cases each; Vrancea - 9. Covasna County reported no further cases.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 1,331 on Monday from the previous reporting following tests performed at the national level.

