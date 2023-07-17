Code yellow for unstable weather in 11 counties, until Tuesday morning.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Monday, a Yellow Code warning of temporarily heightened atmospheric instability, which applies until Tuesday morning to 11 counties in Transilvania, Crisana and Maramures, told Agerpres.

According to the specialist forecast, between July 17, 3:00 p.m. and July 18, 6:00 a.m., locally in the west, northwest and center of the country, as well as in the mountains, there will be periods of accentuated atmospheric instability that will manifest through frequent electrical discharges, intensification of the wind (gusts of 55 - 70 km/h in general), gales, showers that will also have a torrential character (in very short intervals of time the quantities of water will be 20 - 25 l/m2 and , isolated, over 30 - 40 l/m2) and hail.

The counties that will be under the Yellow Code are: Satu Mare, Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Mures, Sibiu, Hunedoara, Alba, Arad, Bihor, Salaj and Cluj.

Meteorologists state that there will be atmospheric instability phenomena in the second part of the night from Monday to Tuesday (July 17/18) and in the southeast of Transilvania, Moldavia, respectively in the hilly area in the south, but in smaller areas.