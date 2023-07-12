Code Yellow of scorching heat, with temperature highs of 40 degrees Celsius in Romanian Plain, southern Banat

The National Weather Administration issued two Code Yellow advisories for scorching heat and high thermal discomfort, effective from Wednesday in most regions of Romania, with temperatures expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius in the south of the Romanian Plain and the south of Banat, and nights getting tropical.

According to the weather forecasters, on Wednesday the heat wave will locally take hold in Banat, Crisana, the south-west of Transylvania, in Oltenia and Muntenia, where the maximum temperatures will range between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius, and the thermal discomfort will be high, as the temperature-humidity index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Between July 13 and 16, the heat wave will extend and intensify - on Thursday in most of the country, persisting especially in the southern regions on July 14, 15 and 16. The thermal discomfort will increase, and the temperature-humidity index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Temperature highs will be between 35 and 37 degrees, reaching 38 - 40 degrees Celsius Thursday afternoon in the south of the Romanian Plain and the south of Banat. The nights will be tropical, with lows of 18 - 22 degrees.

Bucharest too will be in the grip of scorching heat, with thermal discomfort and temperatures rising to 39 degrees on Thursday afternoon. The temperature-humidity index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Temperature lows will be around 19 - 22 degrees Celsius.

There is a higher likelihood of atmospheric instability during the evenings and nights of July 12 and 13.

The heat wave will persist next week too, the cited source said. AGERPRES