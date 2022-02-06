Code Yellow, Orange for blizzard in high areas in half Romania until Tuesday evening

The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued on Sunday a Code Yellow and Code Orange notification series, valid on stages until Tuesday evening in the high areas in 35 counties in the regions of Transylvania, Crisana, Muntenia, Moldavia and Dobrogea, Agerpres reports.

According to the meteorologists, on Monday, February 7, between 5:00 and 10:00, there will be a Code Orange for strong blizzard at high altitudes of over 1,700 m, in the north of the Eastern Carpathians and in the Apuseni Mountains. In these areas, the wind will blow heavily, with gusts of over 100 - 200 km/h, there will be strong blizzard, the snow will be shattered and visibility will be very low.On the same day, between 2:00 and 15:00, locally in the Eastern and Western Carpathians, as well as in the west of the Southern Carpathians, the wind will blow in gusts, with speeds of over 70 - 80- km/h, there will be blizzard and low visibility at times. Locally, snow falls will be moderate in quantity.The counties under the two codes warning are: Alba, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Harghita, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Salaj, Satu Mare and Suceava.Moreover, in the interval February 7, 18:00 - February 8, 20:00, there will be in force a Code Yellow warning for blizzard in the Eastern and Curvature Carpathians, as well as in the Apuseni Mountains, areas where the gusts will exceed 70 -80 km/h. The wind will be strong mainly in the high area, until the morning of Thursday, February 10.Also, February 7, 22:00 - February 8, 20:00, there will be valid a Code Orange for strong blizzard at over 1,600 m altitudes in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians. The wind will blow in gusts of over 120 - 140 km/h, shattering the snow and blocking visibility.The areas under this Code for extreme weather phenomena are: Alba, Arges, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Damboviţa, Gorj, Hunedoara, Mehedinti, Prahova, Sibiu and Valcea.At the same time, ANM issued a Code Yellow advisory for wind intensifications, valid on Tuesday, February 8, between 5:00 - 20:00, in the beginning in Dobrogea and east of Muntenia and then in Moldavia, with gusts of 55 - 65 km/h and over 70 km/h in small areas.Wind intensifications will also be present in the rest of the territory, with speeds of 50 - 55 km/h, mainly in the centre and south-west of Romania.The Code Yellow for strong wind will be in force in the following counties: Bacau, Braila, Botosani, Calarasi, Constanta, Galati, Ialomita, Iasi, Neamt, Suceava, Tulcea, Vrancea and Vaslui.