COVID vaccination campaign / 45,977 people inoculated in last 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that 45,077 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 28,055 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 7,827 with the Moderna vaccine and 10.095 with the AstraZeneca one, according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app.

According to CNVAV, 18.805 received the first dose, and 27,172 people the booster shot.

So far, since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, as many as 1,197,089 doses were administered to 715,748 people, of whom: 234,407 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 481,341 with the booster shot.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 99 persons experienced minor side effects, 18 had a local reaction and 81 had whole-body reactions.

As many as 3,070 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been recorded since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 587 local and 2,483 whole-body reactions.

At the same time, seven side effect occurrences are currently being investigated.