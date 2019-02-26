CSM: In applying OUG 7, Section for prosecutors denies extension of two leadership mandates at DNA

The Section for prosecutors of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Tuesday rejected the proposals made by the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) for extension of two leadership delegation mandates at this institution, in applying the provisions of the OUG 7/2019.

"On Tuesday, the Section for prosecutors decided to reject the proposals made by the DNA for extension of two leadership delegation mandates at this institution, namely the one of chief prosecutor of the Section for combating corruption and chief prosecutor of the Criminal Justice Section," reads a release of the Section sent to AGERPRES.

The same source specified that in adopting this decision the magistrates took into account the provisions of the OUG 7/2019 that forbid delegation mandates in leadership offices at the prosecutor's offices in the case of which the appointment is made by the Romanian President.

"As a result of this measure, the offices in question will remain vacant for a period of time that cannot be anticipated, with actual consequences on the specific attributions among which we mention the one regarding the verification of the lawfulness and substantiality of indictments," reads the release.

The Section for prosecutors also drew attention once more on the effects of OUG 7 /2019 on the activity of the Public Prosecution Service, reiterating in this context the need for abrogation of all provisions of the abovementioned normative act, which are likely to affect this activity.

On February 19, the Government adopted a Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) modifying justice laws and forbidding delegation mandates in leadership offices at the Public Prosecution Service.