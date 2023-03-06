CultMin Romascanu, US ambassador Kavalec discuss broader cultural collaboration protocol

Romania's Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu on Monday welcomed US ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec to discuss protection against illicit trafficking in cultural property and the creation of a legislative framework for the US film industry to produce in Romania.

"It was an extremely applied, concrete dialogue, also helped by the fact that in the recent past Her Excellency was the cultural attachée of the US Embassy in Romania. We agreed on the signing next week of an agreement on the protection against illicit trafficking in cultural property, and initiating a broader protocol regarding mutual cultural collaboration," Romascanu said in a social media post.

He added that the US film industry is "extremely interested" in producing in Romania, saying that the responsibility of the Romanian administration is to remedy film production incentives.

"I thanked Her Excellency for the US contribution of over 1 million US dollars in recent years to the restoration of some historical monuments in Romania. We also discussed the initiation of a US-Romania cultural fund, an older idea of ours which I hope will be carried through," Culture Minister Romascanu also wrote. AGERPRES