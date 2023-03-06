 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CultMin Romascanu, US ambassador Kavalec discuss broader cultural collaboration protocol

Inquam Photos
Lucian Romașcanu

Romania's Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu on Monday welcomed US ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec to discuss protection against illicit trafficking in cultural property and the creation of a legislative framework for the US film industry to produce in Romania.

"It was an extremely applied, concrete dialogue, also helped by the fact that in the recent past Her Excellency was the cultural attachée of the US Embassy in Romania. We agreed on the signing next week of an agreement on the protection against illicit trafficking in cultural property, and initiating a broader protocol regarding mutual cultural collaboration," Romascanu said in a social media post.

He added that the US film industry is "extremely interested" in producing in Romania, saying that the responsibility of the Romanian administration is to remedy film production incentives.

"I thanked Her Excellency for the US contribution of over 1 million US dollars in recent years to the restoration of some historical monuments in Romania. We also discussed the initiation of a US-Romania cultural fund, an older idea of ours which I hope will be carried through," Culture Minister Romascanu also wrote. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.