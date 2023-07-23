CURS Poll - Romanians Want Ukrainian Refugees to Integrate in Romania. Putin Identified as the Main Culprit in the War in Ukraine.

The Center for Urban and Regional Sociology - CURS has published the data from the most recent survey conducted between July 8th and July 20th, 2023.

In the sociological research, respondents were also asked about what the Romanian authorities should do regarding Ukrainian refugees in Romania. The majority of Romanians support the idea that Ukrainian refugees should be helped, but with conditions. However, there is also a significant minority that believes the refugees from Ukraine should either be ignored or rejected.

"What do you think the Romanian state should do with the refugees from Ukraine? The state should...

Help them get by, but only if they manage to integrate (e.g., find a job) - 34%

Help them integrate (e.g., language courses) - 20%

Help them without asking for anything in return - 9%

Let them fend for themselves, not help them with anything - 8%

Encourage them to go back - 12%

Not accept them at the border/Send them back - 7%

Encourage them to move further into the West - 7%

Don't know/No answer - 3%"

Regarding the culprit responsible for the War in Ukraine, Romanians are categorical:

"Who do you think is most responsible for the war in Ukraine?

Vladimir Putin/Russia - 59%

The West - 24%

Ukraine/Ukrainians/Zelenski - 8%

Someone else - 3%

Don't know/No answer - 6%"

Methodology

Sample universe: The adult population residing in Romania.

Sample size: 1064 respondents, voters aged 18 years and above.

Maximum margin of error for the entire sample: +/-3% at a 95% confidence level.

Data collection method: Face-to-face interviews at the respondents' homes.

Sample validation: Conducted based on the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Data weighting: The data is unweighted.

Survey period: July 8 - July 20, 2023.