Cycling: Eduard Grosu, 10th place in the first stage of Tour of Turkey

Romanian cycler Eduard-Michael Grosu (Team Delko) took the 10th place in the first stage of the Turkish Cycling Tour, held on Sunday in Konya, over a distance of 72.4 km.

After the cancellation of the first stage of the race, scheduled for Saturday, on Sunday the Dutchman Arvid De Kleijn (Rally Cycling) won the sprint in 1 h 35 min 38 sec, followed, with the same time, by the Norwegian Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Frenchman Pierre Barbier (Team Delko) and British Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step).

Grosu arrived on the 10th, at the same time as the winner. Another Romanian, Serghei Tvetcov (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling) finished on the 69th place, also having a time identical to the winner.Monday's stage will also take place in Konya and will run over a distance of 144.9 km.