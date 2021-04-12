 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Cycling: Eduard Grosu, 10th place in the first stage of Tour of Turkey

ciclism

Romanian cycler Eduard-Michael Grosu (Team Delko) took the 10th place in the first stage of the Turkish Cycling Tour, held on Sunday in Konya, over a distance of 72.4 km.

After the cancellation of the first stage of the race, scheduled for Saturday, on Sunday the Dutchman Arvid De Kleijn (Rally Cycling) won the sprint in 1 h 35 min 38 sec, followed, with the same time, by the Norwegian Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team), Frenchman Pierre Barbier (Team Delko) and British Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck - Quick-Step).

Grosu arrived on the 10th, at the same time as the winner. Another Romanian, Serghei Tvetcov (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling) finished on the 69th place, also having a time identical to the winner.

Monday's stage will also take place in Konya and will run over a distance of 144.9 km.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.