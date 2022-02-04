Danube Delta Reserve Governor Marinov wants efforts resumed to remove jackals from Danube Delta

The new governor of the Danube Delta Reserve, Gabriel Marinov, wants to discuss with the Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forestry the possibility of modifying the conditions under which the removal of jackals from the Danube Delta that attack domestic animals in households in villages isolated by water could be performed.

Marinov told AGERPRES that none of the last three auctions organised by the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration (ARBDD) had any bidders, most likely due to the conditions imposed for the removal of jackals."It would not be the amount allocated that would be the problem, but the way in which the removal is carried out. The procurement procedure was performed three times because no manager of the hunting stocks wanted to participate, due to the conditions imposed in the specifications. We will attempt to resume dialogue with possible executors, and I mean hunting associations, but we will try to discuss with the ministry attractive ways of removing the jackals," said Marinov.In 2021, ARBDD was approved by the Romanian Academy to remove approximately 300 specimens of jackals under a specialist study.Tulcea residents living in the villages of the Danube Delta have repeatedly complained that jackals are attacking their domestic animals and ruining their crops."They roam the gardens in broad daylight. They took four chickens from me last year. I went to fetch water for the chickens when they start screaming. I am rushing there to see what is happening, and lo and behold the jackal tore through the fence running away with my hen in its teeth," says Stefana Parascovia of the village of Periprava.At the same time, some travel guides specialising in photo tours in the Delta challenge the studies conducted by specialists."Tourists want to see as many animals as possible. How upset the locals are is none of the tourists' concern. A study should be conducted on the real impact of the jackals on both people's homes and wildlife. It is a relatively recent species that has generated some changes. No such thorough studies have been done to show the impact of the jackals. Based on such study, some decisions could be made," says Iliuta Goean, a Danube Delta travel guide.About four years ago, ARBDD issued a catch permit for 278 wild boars and 368 jackals on six hunting grounds, but the Forestry Directorate, which carried out the action, removed only about 50 jackals.