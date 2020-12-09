DECEMBER 9 IN HISTORY

1744 - Greek Catholic Bishop Ioan Inocentiu Micu departs for Rome, where he had been summoned before an investigation committee. He will never return from exile

1846 - In the hall of the Bucharest "Momulo" Theatre takes place the first concert by Hungarian piano player Franz Liszt on Romanian land

1878 - Birth of jurist Emil Hatieganu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. May 13, 1959)

1894 - The first electric tram starts operating in Bucharest on the route Cotroceni Blvd. - Obor

1913 - Premiere of the first American-style modern adventure drama filmed in Romania "Otelul razbuna"/ Steel revenge directed by Aristide Demetriade

1941 - Birth of poet, prose writer, literary critic and historian Mircea Vaida

1965 - Commissioning of Romania's first electrified railway section between Brasov and Predeal.

1967 - Great National Assembly designates the State Council of the Socialist Republic of Romania, with Nicolae Ceausescu elected President

1972 - Romania joins the International Monetary Fund and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, both institutions of the UN system

1993 - The Romanian government signs the Agreement International Monetary Fund on the extension of a new financial facility, specifically the stand-by loan over 1993 - 1994

2012 - Parliamentary elections are held, with 18.2 million enfranchised citizens called to vote. According to the final count announced by the Central Electoral Bureau, the turnout was 41.76 percent. There are 588 MPs in the 2012 - 2016 legislature, representing the Social Liberal Union (the Social Democratic Party, the National Liberal Party, the Conservative Party, the National Union for Romania's Progress), the Right Romania Alliance (the Democratic Liberal Party, the Civic Force, the Christian Democratic National Peasant Party), the Dan Diaconescu - People's Party, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, including the 18 deputies of the national minorities other than the Hungarian one. On February 25, 2014 Crin Antonescu, Co-Chairman of the Social Liberal Union and Chairman of the National Liberal Party at the time, announced the breakup of the USL political alliance.

2013 - AGERPRES National News Agency is elected president of the Association of Balkan News Agencies (ABNA-SE) at the 22nd ABNA-SE conference organised for the first time in Romania, in Sibiu.

2015 - Death in Ciudad de Mexico of handball world champion Gheorghe Gruia (b. 2 October 1940).AGERPRES