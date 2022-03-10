DefMin Dincu, EconMin Spataru discuss revitalising Romania's defence industry

Defence Minister Vasile Dincu and Economy Minister Florin Spataru on Thursday discussed joint support solutions for Romania's national defence industry, looking into the prospects offered by the implementation of essential army acquisition programmes for the next decade.

Dincu spoke about the maximum involvement of state-owned and privately-owned defence businesses in providing competitive products and services.

"We have established several directions for a serious partnership in the future, on some essential principles, with which we agree: attempting to revitalise the defence industry of Romania, not only because we have an urgent need for acquisitions for the Romanian army, but also because we are interested in jobs. We are also interested in adjusting this industry to meet the demand of the Defence Ministry. I have established together with the minister of economy a form of continuous collaboration, a working group that will act so that our needs perfectly matches the possibilities of the Romanian defence industry, both in the state and the private sectors," Dincu is quoted as saying in a MApN press statement.

Spataru commended co-operation between the two ministries and expressed his hope that concrete support solutions can be found for the local defence industry.

"This is a first step that we are taking, at the level of the two ministries to join forces for the development of competitive production and research and development capacities. The common goal is to develop Romania's defence industry so that we can meet the strategic acquisition demand by our own production," said Spataru.