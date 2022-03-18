DefMin Dincu: Romania can become security hub

Romania can become a hub to provide security in the area, as long as "we remain smart enough, fast enough and we take action", but a formula will have to be found to eliminate some of "the fears generated by the distrust in the state, in politicians, in institutions", declared, on Friday, the Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu.

"Our strategic relevance has increased recently. After Crimea, the Romanian state's continued demands on the [eastern - ed.n] flank and its strengthening were not taken into account from the beginning, but, slowly, slowly, Romania can become a hub for security in the area, we need to be smart enough, quick enough and take action. We will have to find a formula for the internal debate, in order to eliminate some of the fears generated by distrust in the state, in politicians, in the institutions, because we are very fragile, and what all our data from NATO say these days, is that Russia has a rather strong project. (...) Let's try to work with data, ambitions and actions," Dincu told an online conference titled "Romania's Strategic Dynamics in the New Geopolitical Context", organized by the Sphere XXI Foundation in partnership with Pentagon Marketing & Research.

Vasile Dincu also referred to the role that diplomacy should play in the current geo-political context, stating that diplomacy should try to anticipate more, to prevent these inevitable crises and that we must continuously invest in peace, Agerpres.ro informs.

"It is true that Putin's move has changed his plans as well, because he has not guessed correctly either, because he also believed, for example, (...) that the European world and NATO are a divided world, a world with a slow response and that it is about sluggishness, hesitations and fears," the minister underlined.

He also spoke about the importance of "enlarging" military alliances, recalling that he had recently had a meeting with "a delegation from Mexico, the ambassador and a delegation of military who were interested in working with Romania, of thinking together about military training, conducting exercises on the Mircea brig".