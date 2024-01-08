DefMin Tilvar: Republic of Moldova is exposed to Moscow's hybrid actions

The Republic of Moldova is exposed to Moscow's hybrid actions, that's why Romania will continue its support in the areas where Chisinau needs it the most, Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Monday.

Angel Tilvar, together with Chief of the Defence Staff, General Gheorghita Vlad, met with Minister of Defence of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Yuriko Backes, and Luxembourgish Chief of Defence, General Steve Thull, at the "Getica" National Joint Training Centre in Cincu, Brasov, according to a National Defence Ministry (MApN) press release sent to AGERPRES.

The meetings took place on the occasion of the visit of the allied officials to the Luxembourgish troops of the NATO Battle Group, deployed in the Romanian training facility, agerpres reports.

In this context, Minister Tilvar presented the multidimensional efforts Romania made to support Ukraine since the first days of the Russian invasion, as well as the decision of the Government in Bucharest to continue this support. Angel Tilvar underlined the importance of supporting the training process of the Ukrainian military, highlighting, in this context, the importance of the European F-16 Training Centre inaugurated in Fetesti, at the end of last year, where Romanian pilots, as well as pilots from allied and partner countries, including Ukraine, can be trained.In this context, the two officials discussed concrete ways in which the two countries can work together to support the training of Ukrainian pilots at the Centre.Regarding the current stage of bilateral military relations, the Minister of National Defence thanked his Luxembourgish counterpart for the important contribution of the Grand Duchy to the development of the Cincu Battle Group, an important element of the deterrence and defence posture in the Black Sea region, which is a proof of allied solidarity and unity. The invitation for the participation of the Luxembourg military in training exercises conducted by Romania was also reiterated."Romania hosts one of the largest Luxembourgish contingents deployed abroad in recent years, which is proof of excellent cooperation in a project that is essential for the allied posture of deterrence and defence in the Black Sea region. We appreciate the very good cooperative relationship we have with all the allies participating in the NATO Battle Group in our country - France, Belgium and Luxembourg. Together we are working for its continued development, including infrastructure," Angel Tilvar is quoted in the release as saying.In context, the Romanian minister proposed to his counterpart to substantially raise the level of military cooperation by concluding a bilateral cooperation agreement, which was appreciated by the Luxembourg side."We are also interested in deepening the cyber defence component of our bilateral cooperation in the military area, in which Luxembourg has made some top achievements," said the Romanian minister.General Gheorghita Vlad noted that the presence of the Luxembourgish military in Romania is a very important message of the unity of NATO states in the face of the deteriorating regional security situation. "Further training and exercises are planned in order to increase the joint reaction capability and the interoperability of the Battle Group with the Romanian Ground Forces," said the Chief of the Romanian Defence Staff.The two ministers also discussed the importance of the NATO Summit in Washington, which will take place this year, Angel Tilvar stressing the need to maintain a strengthened allied presence in the Black Sea region, as well as the importance of increasing support for vulnerable partners in the area, especially the Republic of Moldova.