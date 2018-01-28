DNA's Kovesi: Parallel interests are of those who robbed the budget and were caught

National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi said in an interview to Agerpres regarding the parallel state she supposedly is a part of that, if such "parallel interests" exist, they belong to those who "are robbing the state budget", were "caught" and now want to block the act of justice.

When asked about the accusation referring to the existence of a parallel state, which would influence or hamper certain political decisions, including through the actions of some prosecutors, she included, Kovesi underscored that "such parallel interests do exist."

"There is the parallel interest of those who committed crimes and robbed the state budget. Therefore, if we are going to talk about parallel interests, these belong to those who have robbed the state," the DNA head pointed out.

Kovesi specified that the DNA prosecutors observe the law and are verified for it. "We, who work at the DNA, we are always observing the law. Our activity is always controlled. Our files are ruled upon by judges who verify the manner in which we instrumented the evidence and who are judging our cases. When a final sentence is pronounced, in 90 per cent of the cases we have answers too all these charges. The fact that the persons who are being investigated by the DNA make all kinds of accusations doesn't mean that these accusations are also true and; for, if there are such parallel interests, these are of those who have been robbing the state budget, were caught and now seek to block the act of justice," she said.

Regarding the possible abuses of prosecutors, Kovesi replied that these accusations are generally made by persons involved in the case files. "We are being controlled all the time, we are being verified by the Judicial Inspectorate, the measures that we take in the case files are verified during the court rulings. How can we answer to such accusations of abuses when nothing is clearly said? These attacks claiming there are abuses, all kinds of illegalities allegedly committed by the prosecutors and judges, are generally made by persons involved in the case files, persons who, some of them, were even sentenced by the first court or have final sentences," concluded Kovesi.