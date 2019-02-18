 
     
EcoMin Badalau:We are trying to analyse the single market, find solutions for its development

AGERPRES special correspondent Loredana Ciobanu reports: The Competitiveness Council, which is taking place on Monday in Brussels will tackle aspects related to the single market, in view of finding solutions for its development, Economy Minister Niculae Badalau said.

"Today's meeting of the Competitiveness Council is focused on the internal and industry market. We will try to analyse the single market, to find solutions for the development of the single market. Moreover, we will continue with a public debate session regarding the most efficient way to use artificial intelligence. Furthermore, we will tackle aspects of the recent communication of the Commission "A clean planet for all," the working lunch will be dedicated to defence industry efficiency. We will also discuss the impact of the European semester process and, finally, we will discuss the progresses made in the legislative files form the beginning of this year," Niculae Badalau stated.

The high official chairs on Monday in Brussels the first meeting of the Competitiveness Council (COMPET), the internal market and industry section, since Romania took over the rotating Presidency at the EU Council.

