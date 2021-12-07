Energy Minister: Azomures to carry out this winter revision planned for next summer

Azomures took the decision to move this winter the revision that was planned for next summer, in the context in which the contract for the purchase of gas expires on December 31, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu said on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

He participated in the inauguration of a gas dehydration station at the Bilciuresti storage facility, Dambovita County, together with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the management of Romgaz and Depogaz.

"Azomures was operating at half capacity. Their gas contract was very good and expires on December 31. The company has decided to stop production for a month or two and is going to carry out this winter the revision that was initially planned for next summer," the minister said.The minister brought to mind that the big gas consumers benefit from a state aid scheme that helps them through the winter.On Monday, the most important producer of fertilizers used by Romanian agriculture and industry, Targu Mures-based Azomures announced that it is temporarily stopping production due to the high price of natural gas and electricity.