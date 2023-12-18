 
     
Environment minister to participate in Environment Council meeting in Brussels

Ministerul Mediului
Mircea Fechet

Environment, Water and Forests Minister Mircea Fechet will attend the Environment Council meeting in Brussels on Monday, the ministry said in a press release.

According to the source, the main topics of discussion are the European Parliament and Council Regulation on packaging and packaging waste, amending Regulation (EU) 2019/1020 and Directive (EU) 2019/904 and repealing Directive 94/62/EC, as well as the proposal for the first EU legislative act on soil health.

EU environment ministers will also discuss a Commission proposal to establish an integrated EU forest monitoring system.

