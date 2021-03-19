The exhibition "Ferdinand and Maria: a common destiny, Greater Romania," which pays homage to the two great historical personalities, can be visited, starting on Friday, in the Medieval Spaces of the Cotroceni National Museum, according to AGERPRES.

According to a press release of the museum, the exhibition benefits from a presentation of the genealogies of the Romanov, Saxa-Coburg and Gotha and Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen families, meant to acquaint the public with the origin and kinship of the personalities presented.

The portraits presented are made by young Romanian artists: Oana-Alexandra Achitei, Georgiana Chitac, Alexandra-Elena Ciocan, Ana-Maria Galeteanu, Ana-Alexandra Hochreiter, Alexandru Savescu, Zelmira Szabo and Traian Tamuris.

The exhibition is open to the public until April 18, from Monday to Sunday, between 9.00 am and 4.00 pm, with a prior appointment by phone or e-mail, the price of a ticket being 10 lei/person. The exhibition is included, at no extra cost, in the classic tour of the Cotroceni National Museum.

The Cotroceni National Museum recalls that King Ferdinand and Queen Maria, descendants of some of the most important royal families, dedicated their lives to building a country, "their devotion naturally following the tradition created by their parents and grandparents in other European countries, but also by King Carol I and Queen Elisabeta in Romania."