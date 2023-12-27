Ferma Dacilor Fire/ Death toll has raised to six

Another charred victim was found, on Tuesday evening, by firefighters, being the sixth deceased person found following the fire at the Ferma Dacilor in the southern Prahova County's village of Tohani, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Prahova IGSU informs.

According to IGSU, the officials could not specify yet whether this last victim is an adult or a minor, while the search for missing persons went on, agerpres reports.

Previously, the prefect of Prahova, Virgiliu Nanu, specified that the three people who are still not found are two children and a young adult.

The management of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police ordered the sending of a team of specialists from the National Institute of Forensics, to support the investigation.Prosecutors with the Prosecutor's Office near the Prahova Court opened a criminal case for destruction and manslaughter in this case.Judicial sources have specified for AGERPRES that the investigators do not rule out any option, being taken into account both the outbreak of the fire as a result of an intentional action, as well as the option of an accident.